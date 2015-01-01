|
Fu W, Li X, Ji S, Yang T, Chen L, Guo Y, He K. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2024; 17: 1477-1485.
38606089
OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior is very common in adolescents with depression, and childhood trauma is considered one of the distal risk factors for its exacerbation. Rumination caused by adverse traumatic experiences, which can be transferred through NSSI behavior, can alleviate symptoms of depression in adolescents. The current research focuses on the relationship between the three, further exploring whether rumination is a mediator in the relationship between childhood trauma and NSSI behavior on the basis of previous studies, and provides some suggestions for future early intervention for adolescents with depression.
adolescents; childhood trauma; non-suicidal self-injury; rumination