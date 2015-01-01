Abstract

OBJECTIVE This study aimed to identify the main knee complaints and injuries associated with baseball and their prevalence in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.



METHODS This epidemiological study analyzed data from an online questionnaire sent to baseball athletes from the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from 2019 to 2022.



RESULTS Ninety-eight athletes participated in the study. Their average age was 24.3 years, and 85.72% of the subjects were men. The most prevalent ethnicities were yellow (50%) and white (42.86%). Most athletes had incomplete or complete higher education (75.5%). Most (88.77%) have been training for over 1 year, and 40.82% played in more than 1 position. More than half also practiced another sport. Most (66.32%) athletes present knee complaints or symptoms, and 37.75% had suffered a knee injury playing baseball, with several mechanisms (contact with the ground, contact with another player, or no contact). More than half (59.45%) of the athletes required time away from baseball due to complaints, symptoms, or injuries.



CONCLUSION Among the athletes interviewed, 66.32% had a knee complaint, and 37.75% had already had a knee injury, especially meniscal and ligament injuries. The injury rate was highest in the first year of practice.

Language: en