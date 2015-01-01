SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tao X, Gao D, Zhang W, Liu T, Du B, Zhang S, Qin Y. Sci. Data 2024; 11(1): e378.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41597-024-03222-2

PMID

38609440

Abstract

Physiological signal monitoring and driver behavior analysis have gained increasing attention in both fundamental research and applied research. This study involved the analysis of driving behavior using multimodal physiological data collected from 35 participants. The data included 59-channel EEG, single-channel ECG, 4-channel EMG, single-channel GSR, and eye movement data obtained via a six-degree-of-freedom driving simulator. We categorized driving behavior into five groups: smooth driving, acceleration, deceleration, lane changing, and turning. Through extensive experiments, we confirmed that both physiological and vehicle data met the requirements. Subsequently, we developed classification models, including linear discriminant analysis (LDA), MMPNet, and EEGNet, to demonstrate the correlation between physiological data and driving behaviors. Notably, we propose a multimodal physiological dataset for analyzing driving behavior(MPDB). The MPDB dataset's scale, accuracy, and multimodality provide unprecedented opportunities for researchers in the autonomous driving field and beyond. With this dataset, we will contribute to the field of traffic psychology and behavior.


Language: en
