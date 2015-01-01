Abstract

To promote the application of automated vehicles in large airports, in this study, we present an integrated optimization method for scheduling Unmanned follow-me cars. The scheduling process is divided into three phases: Dispatch, Guidance, and Recycle. For the Dispatch phase, we establish a vehicle assignment model, to allocate the vehicle resource equitably. For the Guidance phase, we offer an quantitative way, to measure the spacing between Unmanned follow-me car and aircraft. To optimize the efficiency of airport operation in the three phases and ensure safety, the collaborative planning model, and the conflict prediction model are established. An improved grey wolf optimization algorithm is adopted to enhance the convergence speed and generalization performance. A case study at Ezhou Huahu Airport in China demonstrates the effectiveness of the methods. The results show that the model of collaborative planning can make the balance of path selection, Unmanned follow-me car's working time, and departure sequence. The convergence speed of the improved algorithm has been increased by 18.75%. The inequity index of vehicle assignment is only 0.015731, and the spatiotemporal distribution of conflicts is influenced by the airport's surface layout.

Language: en