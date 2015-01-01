|
Maksuta KD, Zhao Y, Yang TC. Soc. Sci. Res. 2024; 119: e102985.
38609312
Efforts to explore the macrolevel determinants of police-involved homicides have expanded in recent years due in part to increased scrutiny and media attention to such events, and increased data availability of these events through crowdsourced databases. However, little empirical research has examined the spatial determinants of such events. The present study extends the extant macrolevel research on police-involved homicides by employing an underutilized spatial econometric model, the spatial Durbin model (SDM), to assess the direct and indirect county effects of racial threat, economic threat, social disorganization, and community violence on police killings within and between US counties from 2013 through 2020.
Community violence; Police; Police-involved homicides; Racial threat; Social disorganization; Spatial analysis