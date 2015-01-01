|
Banger A, Grigolon A, Brussel M, Pfeffer K. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 24: e101025.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Promoting pedestrian-friendly environments has become a subject of great interest worldwide, as it crosses a wide range of scientific fields. Numerous factors have been proposed to measure the level of walkability, but no consensus has been reached on the factors to consider when measuring walkability and the effects of these factors on walking behaviour. Thus, this study aimed to identify objective and subjective walkability factors and their relation to current walking behaviour. The findings were expected to contribute to the design and planning of walkable cities and neighbourhoods. The study designed a theoretical framework stemming from social psychology and urban transport geography to elucidate the influence of walkability factors on walking behaviour. Based on this framework, a survey was conducted among 556 participants.
Language: en
Built environment; Theory of Planned Behaviour; Walkability; Walking behaviour