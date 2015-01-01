SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wiedemann M, Liang M, Keremane G, Quigley K. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 24: e100988.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100988

unavailable

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the use of drones for the delivery of goods and for transport of passengers, is an emerging mode of transportation. However, numerous challenges remain before AAM on a commercial scale will be a reality. AAM forces changes to the current air transportation system and governments globally are tasked with formulating new policies and regulations. In this work, we evaluate AAM policies from four different countries by utilising a case study approach and comparing those to emerging policies in Australia. We found that approaches differ between very comprehensive frameworks to simple, more general regulation.

RESULTS also show that Australia can learn a lot from Dubai's example. In summary, these findings suggest that AAM policy development globally is in its infancy and provide insights into possible future pathways for AAM policy development in Australia and beyond.


Language: en

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM); Aviation; Drones; Emerging aviation technologies; Strategy; Transport policy

