SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arowolo W, Larsson M, Nicolai I. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 24: e101040.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2024.101040

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Automated vehicles (AV) can increase safety, reduce congestion, and provide environmental benefits to the urban transport system. Nonetheless, AV's governance in the urban transport system is challenging. This paper proposes a novel interdisciplinary methodology and contributes to the governance debate from the 'policy' and 'polity' dimensions. We attempt to draw insight from the Norwegian cultural context and a willingness to use AV survey in Oslo, Norway. We then attempt to provide insight into the workable governance approach for AV deployment in the Oslo region, Norway. Our result suggests that less than half of the people in the Oslo region are willing to use AV. Based on our analytical insight, we argue that a workable governance approach for AV that will allay fears of privacy loss while making people feel safe and secure, manage uncertainty, pessimism about technological innovation, and embrace time-honoured Norwegian traditions should be considered to support the deployment of AV in Norway.


Language: en

Keywords

AV; Governance; Informal institution; Urban transport system; Willingness-to-use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print