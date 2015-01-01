Abstract

The proliferation of gated communities (GC) has prompted researchers worldwide to investigate its causes and consequences. The phenomenon has been extensively discussed as a significant residential form in the world, but most of the studies are primarily concerned with non-technical issues such as inequality and segregation, while technical issues such as urban transit (PT) systems have not been fully discussed. The significance of accessibility-focused PT planning to establish a sustainable urban transportation system makes this issue a crucial topic to explore. PT is a public good expected to be accessible to everyone, and this means the distance between people and the system needs to be minimized to maximize the service coverage, but the GC design is observed to be increasing the distance of its residents willing to use this service. Therefore, this study analyzed the impact of GC on the PT system using Bogor Municipality as a case study through GIS (Geographical Information System) methodologies and spatial data. The quantitative evidence showed that GC has a relatively strong negative correlation with PT service coverage (r (66) = from -0.611 to -0.631, p <.001). This means PT service coverage tends to be low in areas with a high GC ratio and vice versa. It was also discovered that an increase in GC ratio is likely to cause a reduction in PT service coverage in the study area (Beta = -0.48, t(67) = -5.17, p =.000). This article concludes with a discussion of a few potential ideas based on the observations to alleviate the negative impact of GC.

