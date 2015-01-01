Abstract

Self-driving vehicles are a tool that contributes significantly to sustainable development, both nationally and globally, as their positive effects extend beyond national borders. For their wider use, we need an appropriate regulatory framework as well as certain technical capabilities. It is not only technically sophisticated vehicles that are important, but also the infrastructure that supports automated driving. This paper analyses the legal frameworks of selected states, aside from those frameworks at international and EU level. The research indicates that national regulations often concentrate on the testing phase of automated vehicles. Furthermore, these rules frequently require a certain degree of driver involvement, highlighting that some form of human control remains essential. It seems that regulation does not match the speed of technological development or is sometimes somehow unsynchronized with it.

Language: en