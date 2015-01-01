Abstract

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has considerably influenced school transportation in the United States (US), with conventional bus use declining and private vehicle use growing. It has increased traffic congestion, reliance on private autos, and detrimental air quality and sustainability effects. This study investigates the shift in transport mode preferences among parents during school reopening in 2021, focusing on elementary, middle, and high schools. An online questionnaire was distributed to parents in the U.S. The findings indicate a significant shift in parental transportation choices, with reduced reliance on school buses and increased automobile usage. Elementary school parents' bus percentage declined from 39.7% to 36.4% in Spring 2021, while middle and high school parents showed similar trends. School closures led to a shift to online learning platforms which affected academic achievement, with 15.9%, 15.5%, and 17.0% of students performing below average. In Spring 2021, 50.5% of students on the school bus encountered a delay of 0 to 15 min, while 32.4% suffered a wait of 15 to 30 min. In Fall 2021, 51.7% saw a 0 to 15-minute delay, while 31.2% suffered a 15-to-30-minute delay. Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on school travel patterns will allow policymakers and transportation planners to develop post-pandemic solutions prioritizing safety, justice, and environmental sustainability for similar events in the future.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en