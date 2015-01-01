|
Peng C, Horn S, Madigan R, Marberger C, Lee JD, Krems J, Beggiato M, Romano R, Wei C, Wooldridge E, Happee R, Hagenzieker M, Merat N. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 24: e101070.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
The driving style of an automated vehicle (AV) needs to be comfortable to encourage the broad acceptance and use of this newly emerging transport mode. However, current research provides limited knowledge about what influences comfort, how this concept is described, and how it is measured. This knowledge is especially lacking when comfort is linked to the AV's driving styles. This paper presents results from an online workshop with nine experts, all with hands-on experience of AVs and a long track record of research in this context. Using online tools, experts were invited to introduce concepts they considered relevant to comfort/discomfort in currently available modes of transport which offer a ride (taxi/bus/train) to users and compare these to the concepts used to define comfort and discomfort in AVs.
Automated vehicles; Conceptual framework; Driving styles; Expert workshop; User comfort