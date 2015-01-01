Abstract

The driving style of an automated vehicle (AV) needs to be comfortable to encourage the broad acceptance and use of this newly emerging transport mode. However, current research provides limited knowledge about what influences comfort, how this concept is described, and how it is measured. This knowledge is especially lacking when comfort is linked to the AV's driving styles. This paper presents results from an online workshop with nine experts, all with hands-on experience of AVs and a long track record of research in this context. Using online tools, experts were invited to introduce concepts they considered relevant to comfort/discomfort in currently available modes of transport which offer a ride (taxi/bus/train) to users and compare these to the concepts used to define comfort and discomfort in AVs.



RESULTS showed that a wide range of terms were used to describe user comfort and discomfort for both modes. Although all terms used for existing vehicles were found to apply to AVs, additional terms were proposed for determining comfort/discomfort of AVs. For example, to enhance comfort in AVs, designers should consider good communication channels, as well as ensuring that the AV's capabilities match users' expectations.



RESULTS also revealed that more terms were used, overall, to define discomfort, and that a comfortable ride in AVs is not just about mitigating discomfort. New concepts specific to AVs were also revealed when considering what increases their discomfort, such as whether riders' safety and privacy are affected, or if they feel in control. Experts' input from the workshop was used to enhance and expand a simple conceptual framework, explaining how AV driving styles, as well as other, non-driving-related factors, affect user comfort. It is hoped that this framework provides a more comprehensive list of the concepts affecting user comfort, also allowing more accurate measurement of the concept. As well as allowing for a more accurate comparison between empirical studies measuring comfort in AVs, this study will facilitate the design of more comfortable and acceptable automated driving for future vehicles.

