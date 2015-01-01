Abstract

This study employs a unique methodology for analyzing seasonal traffic crashes by first identifying adverse winter-weather events using traditional traffic-crash data (from Nebraska) and correlating them to detailed meteorological data for subsequent analyses. Specifically, the novel component of this analysis utilized a state-specific winter storm and seasonal severity index metric in conjunction with classifications of storm type. Both crash and meteorological data were combined to determine if the amount of snowfall and/or storm intensity/severity could be a predictor of the number and severity of crashes. Analysis was performed to identify weather conditions causing highway safety concerns. The important takeaway of the study was that most winter weather-related vehicular crashes in Nebraska were associated with relatively minor winter weather conditions. The reported crashes typically occurred with relatively low snowfall amounts due to residual snowfall on the ground, emphasizing the importance of continuing winter maintenance operations activities and public service announcements long after a storm has passed through the region. Modeling crash injury severity revealed that icy pavements, higher duration of snowfall, work zones, and higher number of trucks and buses involved in a crash were linked to higher injury severity; higher visibility was associated with a greater chance of crashes involving visible injuries but a lower likelihood of crashes involving disabling injury/fatality. Snowfall was associated with more visible injury crashes, whereas snow-depth was linked to fewer visible injury and disabling injury/fatality crashes. The study's limitations include the spatial and temporal aggregation of weather data and a lack of detailed winter roadway maintenance/clearance activity data.

Language: en