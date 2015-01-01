|
Mohammed Almatar K, Shahid Minhas K, Muhammad Butt F. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 24: e101091.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Rapid increases in Saudi Arabia's vehicular traffic are challenging its urbanized road networks' safe and efficient operation. Facing both physical and economic constraints, transportation planning stakeholders in the country are seeking alternative methods for improving traffic operations and safety systemwide that do not rely upon infrastructure expansion. Using a sector of the Dammam metropolitan area in Saudi Arabia as the study area, we proposed and evaluated a comprehensive, integrated approach to improve both traffic system operations and safety in this urbanized road network. A combined route choice and control modeling framework was used to evaluate the potential systemwide benefits of concurrent driver information regarding the best available route and traffic signal control enhancements to facilitate operational improvements. Benefits were quantified as improvements in total systemwide travel times and reduction in total systemwide delays. To evaluate associated road safety improvements, a comprehensive road safety audit (RSA) was performed in the study area and Highway Safety Manual crash prediction methods were applied to estimate the potential reduction in crashes.
Combined route choice and control models; Dynamic traffic assignment; Highway safety manual; Road safety; Route choice