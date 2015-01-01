Abstract

Promoting well-being and contentment among daily commuters is pivotal for sustainable and thriving societies. This study investigates the reciprocal link between commuting satisfaction, overall life contentment, and personality traits, focusing on the unique and eco-friendly mode of boat commuting in particular. Using a combination of subjective survey data and objective physiological measures (resting heart rate (RHR) and facial emotions), this empirical study uncovers heightened commuting satisfaction among boat commuters compared to non-boat users. Employing analytical tools such as exploratory factor analysis (EFA), independent t-tests and ordinal logistic regression (OLR), the study elucidates the positive influence of boat commuting on life contentment and personality traits. While Spearman correlation tests did not establish significant links between low RHR, cheerful facial emotions, and commute satisfaction, the findings illuminate intricate connections between commuting mode and well-being. These insights hold relevance for shaping sustainable commuting strategies and policies, thus contributing to enhanced urban well-being and ecologically conscious transportation practices.

