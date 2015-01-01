Abstract

Mobility of care (caregiving- and household-serving shopping travel) is ubiquitous in daily travel, but how it impacts well-being is unclear. Using a multivariate random effects panel regression model, this study examines the distinct associations between activity participation (including a range of activities from maintenance to leisure-related activities) and subjective well-being (SWB). The most striking gender difference in SWB is observed during caregiving travel: only women tend to experience increased stress, decreased happiness, and decreased sense of meaning during caregiving travel (when compared to leisure activities, the neutral reference category). We find that heightened time pressure among women may explain some of these differences, given their higher probabilities of performing caregiving travel (unchanged by their employment status or that of their partner) on typical weekdays. Thus, gender-sensitive planning should prioritize infrastructure and services that facilitate the independent travel of care recipients, including children, disabled adults, and older adults.

