Giubergia D, Piras F, Meloni I. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 129: e104145.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Prompted by previous research indicating associations between social norms and travel behavior, this study examines the effectiveness of a persuasive normative intervention on car commuters in Cagliari, Italy. The intervention provided (descriptive and/or injunctive) normative statements to encourage a shift from the car to a sustainable travel alternative, namely walking, cycling, or transit, suggested through a Personalized Travel Plan. The construction of an Integrated Choice and Latent Variable model allowed for controlling for level of service, socioeconomic, and psychological variables.
Language: en
ICLV model; Messaging; Persuasive normative intervention; Social norms; Travel behavior change