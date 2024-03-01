SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gu J. Transp. Policy 2024; 150: 71-79.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tranpol.2024.03.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Public transportation is important for older adults to meet their mobility needs and obtain external support. However, little is known about the elderly population with disabilities using public transportation. Using a nationally representative sample from the China Family Panel Studies (CFPS) for 2016, 2018, and 2020, we examined the elderly and public transportation disability (E&PTD) rate and its determinants in Chinese adults aged 45 years and above; the E&PTD rate in this population was 9.65%. The results showed that factors such as being female, age, and family size increased the likelihood of E&PTD in older adults. Married older adults with more education, better intelligence, higher incomes, receiving a pension, and living in urban areas and pilot provinces of healthcare reform were less likely to have E&PTD. This study provides an important policy reference for providing better public transportation services for E&PTDs.


Language: en

Keywords

Elderly and public transportation disabled (E&PTD); Inclusive public transportation; Logistic regression; Public transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print