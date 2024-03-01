|
Citation
|
Gu J. Transp. Policy 2024; 150: 71-79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Public transportation is important for older adults to meet their mobility needs and obtain external support. However, little is known about the elderly population with disabilities using public transportation. Using a nationally representative sample from the China Family Panel Studies (CFPS) for 2016, 2018, and 2020, we examined the elderly and public transportation disability (E&PTD) rate and its determinants in Chinese adults aged 45 years and above; the E&PTD rate in this population was 9.65%. The results showed that factors such as being female, age, and family size increased the likelihood of E&PTD in older adults. Married older adults with more education, better intelligence, higher incomes, receiving a pension, and living in urban areas and pilot provinces of healthcare reform were less likely to have E&PTD. This study provides an important policy reference for providing better public transportation services for E&PTDs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Elderly and public transportation disabled (E&PTD); Inclusive public transportation; Logistic regression; Public transportation