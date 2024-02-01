SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Soltani A, Roohani Qadikolaei M. Transp. Policy 2024; 150: 189-205.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tranpol.2024.02.006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The focus of this paper is to analyze the trends and locations of accidents in the Greater Melbourne Area (GMA) during a 15-year period (2006-2020). The places where accidents were most prevalent were discovered and the reasons which are contributing to the high accident rates in those areas are determined. Analyzing the patterns over time and variations in the frequency of accidents helped to identify areas that have improved or deteriorated in terms of road safety. A Tweedie model was developed to examine the intricate interaction between the accident frequency and its potential contributing factors such as socio-demographics, road transport infrastructure, and built environment. Ultimately, a clustering analysis was performed to elucidate the dispersion of road accident risk ratings among different local government areas (LGAs), offering useful insights into road safety initiatives and prioritization.


Language: en

Keywords

Melbourne; Policy priority; Road accidents; Road safety; Space-time analysis; Trend analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print