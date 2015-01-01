Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent research has indicated that sex is an important determinant of emergency medical response in patients with possible serious injuries. Men were found to receive more advanced prehospital treatment and more helicopter transportation and trauma centre destinations and were more often received by an activated trauma team, even when adjusted for injury mechanism. Emergency medical dispatchers choose initial resources when serious injury is suspected after a call to the emergency medical communication centre. This study aimed to assess how dispatchers evaluate primary responses in trauma victims, with a special focus on the sex of the victim.



METHODS: Emergency medical dispatchers were interviewed using focus groups and a semistructured interview guide developed specifically for this study. Two vignettes describing typical and realistic injury scenarios were discussed. Verbatim transcripts of the conversations were analysed via systematic text condensation. The findings were reported in accordance with the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Studies (COREQ) checklist.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in the main category "Tailoring the right response to the patient", supported by three categories "Get an overview of location and scene safety", "Patient condition" and "Injury mechanism and special concerns". The informants consistently maintained that sex was not a relevant variable when deciding emergency medical response during dispatch and claimed that they rarely knew the sex of the patient before a response was implemented. Some of the participants also raised the question of whether the Norwegian trauma criteria reliably detect serious injury in women.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the emergency medical response is largely based on the national trauma criteria and that sex is of little or no importance during dispatch. The observed sex differences in the emergency medical response seems to be caused by other factors during the emergency medical response phase.

