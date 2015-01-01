|
Mellum M, Saei R, Brattebø G, Wisborg T. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e60.
38614978
BACKGROUND: Recent research has indicated that sex is an important determinant of emergency medical response in patients with possible serious injuries. Men were found to receive more advanced prehospital treatment and more helicopter transportation and trauma centre destinations and were more often received by an activated trauma team, even when adjusted for injury mechanism. Emergency medical dispatchers choose initial resources when serious injury is suspected after a call to the emergency medical communication centre. This study aimed to assess how dispatchers evaluate primary responses in trauma victims, with a special focus on the sex of the victim.
Emergency medical dispatcher; Emergency medical services; First response; Gender differences; Sex; Trauma; Trauma team activation