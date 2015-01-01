Abstract

Emotion is an important factor that can lead to the occurrence of aggressive driving. This paper proposes an association rule mining-based method for analysing contributing factors associated with aggressive driving behaviour among online car-hailing drivers. We collected drivers' emotion data in real time in a natural driving setting. The findings show that 29 of the top 50 association rules for aggressive driving are related to emotions, revealing a strong relationship between driver emotions and aggressive driving behaviour. The emotions of anger, surprised, happy and disgusted are frequently associated with aggressive driving behaviour. Negative emotions combined with other factors (for example, driving at high speeds and high acceleration rates and with no passengers in the vehicle) are more likely to lead to aggressive driving behaviour than negative emotions alone. The results of this study provide practical implications for the supervision and training of car-hailing drivers.

