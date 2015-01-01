Abstract

PURPOSE: Traffic accidents persist as a leading cause of death. European law mandates the integration of automatic emergency call systems (eCall). Our project focuses on an automated injury prediction device for car accidents, correlating technical and epidemiological input data, such as age, gender, seating position, impact on the passenger compartment, seatbelt usage, impact direction, EES, vehicle class, and airbag deployment. This study aims to explore interobserver variability in data collection quality in real accident scenarios. The assessment will evaluate the impact of user training and measure the time needed for data collection to inform user recommendations for the prehospital assessment. Insights from this study can aid in evaluating the ability of different professional groups to identify potential accident-independent parameters at accident scenes. This includes, among other things, relaying information to dispatchers at rescue control centers, also within the context of telemedicine approaches.



METHODS: During group sessions, real accident scenarios were presented both before and after a training presentation. Participants, including laypersons, accident research staff, emergency services, hospital physicians, and emergency physicians, visually assessed injury prediction parameters within a time limit. Training involved defining and explaining parameters using accident images. The study analyzed participant demographics, prediction accuracy, and time required, comparing assessment quality between professional groups and before and after training.



RESULTS: In summary, the study demonstrates that training had a significantly positive impact on the quality of assessment for technical accident parameters. The processing time decreased significantly after training. A notable training effect was observed, particularly for the parameters of rigid collision object, affected passenger compartment, energy equivalent speed (EES), and front and side airbags. It was recommended that individuals without prior knowledge should receive training on assessing EES. Overall, it was evident that technical parameters following a traffic accident can be well assessed through training, irrespective of the professional group.



CONCLUSION: Significant differences in the assessment quality of technical accident parameters were observed based on technical and medical expertise. After user training, interdisciplinary differences were reconciled, and all professional groups yielded comparable results, indicating that training can enhance the assessment abilities of all participants in the rescue chain, while the time required for assessing accident parameters was significantly reduced with training.

