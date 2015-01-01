|
Hetz M, Rosch J, Unger T, Struck MF, Schaser KD, Kleber C. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38613681
Abstract
PURPOSE: Traffic accidents persist as a leading cause of death. European law mandates the integration of automatic emergency call systems (eCall). Our project focuses on an automated injury prediction device for car accidents, correlating technical and epidemiological input data, such as age, gender, seating position, impact on the passenger compartment, seatbelt usage, impact direction, EES, vehicle class, and airbag deployment. This study aims to explore interobserver variability in data collection quality in real accident scenarios. The assessment will evaluate the impact of user training and measure the time needed for data collection to inform user recommendations for the prehospital assessment. Insights from this study can aid in evaluating the ability of different professional groups to identify potential accident-independent parameters at accident scenes. This includes, among other things, relaying information to dispatchers at rescue control centers, also within the context of telemedicine approaches.
Assessment; Collision variables; eCall; Injury prediction; Interobserver variability; Traffic accident