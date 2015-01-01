Abstract

Falls are commonly associated with knee osteoarthritis and represent a significant financial burden on the healthcare system. Therefore, the discovery of physical therapists' attitudes and practices regarding fall screening and prevention among patients with osteoarthritis should be investigated. Moreover, this study aimed to identify barriers that might limit its implementation among this population. A cross-sectional study design was used to collect the data. The electronic survey targeted licensed physical therapy professionals who currently work in clinical or academic settings in Saudi Arabia. The data were analyzed descriptively and inferentially using chi-square. Two hundred and six licensed physical therapists completed the survey, 119 females (57.8%) and 87 males (42.2%). The results of the structural equation modelling analysis showed that intention to use fall screening and management strategies was positively associated with the history of falls, identifying risk factors of falls, and documentation of risk factors of falls (p ≤ 0.0001). The most reported barriers to implement fall screening and prevention were lack of knowledge (n = 92, 45%), lack of training/skills (n = 84, 41%), and time constraints (n = 57, 45%), followed by patient compliance with 38% of the responses. The findings highlighted the importance of identifying the key opportunities for knowledge translation in clinical practices to enhance the sufficient implementation of fall screening and management in osteoarthritis care.

Language: en