Abstract

Workplace bullying is common among nurses and negatively affects several work-related variables, such as job burnout and job satisfaction. However, no study until now has examined the impact of workplace bullying on quiet quitting among nurses. Thus, our aim was to examine the direct effect of workplace bullying on quiet quitting and to investigate the mediating effect of coping strategies on the relationship between workplace bullying and quiet quitting in nurses. We conducted a cross-sectional study with a convenience sample of 650 nurses in Greece. We collected our data in February 2024. We used the Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised, the Quiet Quitting Scale, and the Brief COPE to measure workplace bullying, quiet quitting, and coping strategies, respectively. We found that workplace bullying and negative coping strategies were positive predictors of quiet quitting, while positive coping strategies were negative predictors of quiet quitting. Our mediation analysis showed that positive and negative coping strategies partially mediated the relationship between workplace bullying and quiet quitting. In particular, positive coping strategies caused competitive mediation, while negative coping strategies caused complimentary mediation. Nurses' managers and policy makers should improve working conditions by reducing workplace bullying and strengthening positive coping strategies among nurses.

