Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is a paucity of population-level data on marijuana use and mental health and functioning in older adults.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional data (n = 910) from a well-characterized cohort, the Monongahela-Youghiogheny Healthy Aging Team (MYHAT) study. MYHAT is an age-stratified random sample of the population age 65 years and older from a small-town in the USA. Half the sample was female and half were over 75 (Mean age = 77). Most participants were non-Hispanic White. Marijuana use was assessed by self-report and symptoms of mood disorders were screened using the modified Centers for Epidemiological Studies-Depression Scale and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder screener. Cognition was assessed by the Mini-Mental State Examination and a neuropsychological test battery; functioning using the OARS Activities of Daily Living and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living; and overall assessment using the Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR®).



RESULTS: One in five MYHAT participants had a history of marijuana use and 5% reported recent use, primarily for pain (41%) and recreation/relaxation (37%). Recent use was associated with cigarette and alcohol use, symptoms of depression or anxiety, and impairments in attention.



CONCLUSIONS: Twenty-percent of community-dwelling older adults living in a US state where recreational marijuana use is illegal had a history of marijuana use. Recent marijuana use was less common but, consistent with prior research, associated with other substance use and poorer mental health.

Language: en