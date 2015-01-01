SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fletcher C, Lambert Fletcher K. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17457300.2024.2337750

38613197

To describe the sociodemographic data of injured pedestrians, temporal patterns of injury, injury patterns, and the independent predictors of hospital admission. A two year cross-sectional study was conducted at the Saint Ann's Bay Regional Hospital in pedestrians with injuries post collision with a motor vehicle. A census was performed in all patients who received either emergency room treatment, hospital admission, or surgical intervention. A 30-item interviewer questionnaire was administered to collect the data. A logical regression model was used to determine independent predictors for hospital admission. Ninety pedestrians were included. Age range: 6-86 years old (Mean=39.9). Males were 63.3%, 75.6% were employed, 31% had a chronic illness and 27% reported marijuana use. Most injuries occurred in April, lowest injury rates occurred in August and September. Twenty two percent of collisions occurred on Saturdays. Most injuries occurred at 5pm and 3pm. Many (54.4%) had a fracture, 73.5% were closed. Approximately 32% had contusions and 6.7% had lacerations. Independent predictors of admission were history of marijuana use and having a fracture. Those with history of marijuana use were 4.21 times more likely to be admitted. Those with fractures were 7.10 times more likely to be admitted. Injury patterns spanned a wide age range. They often involved a high energy mechanism of injury as evidenced by the frequency of fractures, hospital admission and surgery intervention rates. The data also suggests a need to implement marijuana testing programmes in our road users.


collisions; fractures; injuries; marijuana; Pedestrian

