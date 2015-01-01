SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schiavi P, Pogliacomi F, Bergamaschi M, Ceccarelli F, Vaienti E. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(7): e1849.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm13071849

PMID

38610614

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Femoral neck fractures (FNFs) are frequent orthopedic injuries in elderly patients. Despite improvements in clinical monitoring and advances in surgical procedures, 1-year mortality remains between 15% and 30%. The aim of this study is to identify variables that lead to better outcomes in patients treated with total hip arthroplasty (THA) for FNFs.

METHODS: All patients who underwent cementless THA for FNF from January 2018 to December 2022 were identified. Patients aged more than 80 years old and with other post-traumatic lesions were excluded. Patient data and demographic characteristics were collected. The following data were also registered: time trauma/surgery, surgical approach, operative time, intraoperative complications, surgeon arthroplasty-trained or not, and anesthesia type. In order to search for any predictive factors of better short- and long-term outcomes, we performed different logistic regression analyses.

RESULTS: A total of 92 patients were included. From multivariable logistic regression models, we derived that a direct anterior surgical approach and an American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) classification < 3 can predict improved short-term outcomes. Moreover, THAs performed by surgeons with specific training in arthroplasty have a lower probability of revision at 1 year. Mortality at 1 year was ultimately influenced by the ASA classification.

CONCLUSIONS: A direct anterior approach and specific arthroplasty training of the surgeon appear to be able to improve the short- and long-term follow-up of THA after FNF.


Language: en

Keywords

direct anterior approach; femoral neck fracture; outcome; total hip arthroplasty

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print