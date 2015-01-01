|
Schiavi P, Pogliacomi F, Bergamaschi M, Ceccarelli F, Vaienti E. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(7): e1849.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38610614
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Femoral neck fractures (FNFs) are frequent orthopedic injuries in elderly patients. Despite improvements in clinical monitoring and advances in surgical procedures, 1-year mortality remains between 15% and 30%. The aim of this study is to identify variables that lead to better outcomes in patients treated with total hip arthroplasty (THA) for FNFs.
direct anterior approach; femoral neck fracture; outcome; total hip arthroplasty