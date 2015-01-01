Abstract

BACKGROUND: Femoral neck fractures (FNFs) are frequent orthopedic injuries in elderly patients. Despite improvements in clinical monitoring and advances in surgical procedures, 1-year mortality remains between 15% and 30%. The aim of this study is to identify variables that lead to better outcomes in patients treated with total hip arthroplasty (THA) for FNFs.



METHODS: All patients who underwent cementless THA for FNF from January 2018 to December 2022 were identified. Patients aged more than 80 years old and with other post-traumatic lesions were excluded. Patient data and demographic characteristics were collected. The following data were also registered: time trauma/surgery, surgical approach, operative time, intraoperative complications, surgeon arthroplasty-trained or not, and anesthesia type. In order to search for any predictive factors of better short- and long-term outcomes, we performed different logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: A total of 92 patients were included. From multivariable logistic regression models, we derived that a direct anterior surgical approach and an American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) classification < 3 can predict improved short-term outcomes. Moreover, THAs performed by surgeons with specific training in arthroplasty have a lower probability of revision at 1 year. Mortality at 1 year was ultimately influenced by the ASA classification.



CONCLUSIONS: A direct anterior approach and specific arthroplasty training of the surgeon appear to be able to improve the short- and long-term follow-up of THA after FNF.

