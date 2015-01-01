|
Bangert Y, Jaber A, Trefzer R, Zietzschmann S, Koch KA, Kern R, Spielmann J, Renkawitz T, Weishorn J. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(7): e1915.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38610680
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is a lack of evidence regarding the impact of time loss, match exposure, and age at injury on career progression in elite football [soccer]. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify injury characteristics and their influence on career progression in a German youth academy.
Keywords
adolescent; career progression; elite youth academy; football; soccer; sports medicine