Abstract

Water polo players' shoulders are exposed to repeated overhead and throwing motions as well as direct and indirect traumas. Shoulder injuries account for over half of all injuries sustained by water polo players. This is a monocentric descriptive epidemiological study on the clinical and radiological presentation of a consecutive series of water polo players from January 2002 to September 2022. All patients underwent clinical and physical examinations and an MRI arthrogram. A total of 92 water polo players were included in this study. Fifty-three patients (57.6%) reported at least one previous shoulder instability episode; 100% of patients in this group were diagnosed with a capsulolabral complex lesion, and 88.7% of these players complained of subjective symptoms of shoulder instability (RR: 4.4). A total of 39 out of 92 patients (42.4%) did not report previous shoulder dislocation episodes; the mean age at presentation in this group was significantly higher than the mean age of the patients who experienced previous instability episodes (p < 0.01), and the throwing arm was affected in 79.5% of patients (RR = 1.41).

