Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is common in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and significantly impacts both the patients and their caregivers. The associations between depression and the responses from commonly used questionnaires for PD patients were assessed. New patients presenting to the Movement Disorder Center completed a number of questionnaires, including assessments of the motor and non-motor symptoms of PD, including depression.



METHODS: The PD patients were grouped according to severity of depression: none, mild, and moderate-severe, based on the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) scores. The mean scores of the Unified PD Rating Scale (UPDRS), Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), Non-motor Symptoms Scale (NMSS), PD Quality of life (PDQ-39), Hoehn and Yahr score (H&Y), levodopa equivalent daily dose (LEDD), and number of antidepressants used were collected. There were 1214 PD patients included.



RESULTS: Increasing depression scores were associated with worsening motor symptoms (according to the UPDRS and H&Y), non-motor symptoms (according to the NMSS), cognition (according to the MoCA), sleepiness (according to the ESS), and quality of life (according to the PDQ-39) (all p-values of p < 0.001). Only half of the patients with mild or moderate-severe depression were taking antidepressants, and the LEDD increased with depression severity. The risk of depression increased by 16% and 5% for every 1-point increase in the NMSS and PDQ-39 scores, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Depression is often unrecognized and undertreated and should be assessed regularly in PD patients, especially in those who demonstrate changes in motor or non-motor symptoms.

