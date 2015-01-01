SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Das P, Das T, Roy TB. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15332640.2024.2340540

38613768

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption among tribal male adolescents in India is a significant social concern. Tribal adolescents are particularly vulnerable and tend to lean toward alcohol addiction. Therefore, it is crucial to introduce some necessary footsteps to reduce alcohol consumption. The primary objective of this study is to investigate the association of various latent factors with the alcohol-drinking behavior of tribal adolescents.

METHODS: The study collected data from 600 tribal adolescents from the Dooars region, with 241 of them reported consuming alcohol. The study aimed to confirm the theoretical development of hypotheses regarding peer pressure, parental discord, stress, attitude toward alcohol, and food insecurity as exogenous latent factors influencing the alcohol-drinking behavior of tribal adolescents. In this context, the study adopted both measurement and structural models using Partial Least Squares-Structural Equation Modeling (PLS-SEM).

RESULTS: The findings revealed a significant path relationship between alcohol drinking behavior and various exogenous factors like peer pressure (β = 0.214, p = .000), parental discord (β = 0.121, p = .009), stress (β = 0.170, p = .000), attitude toward alcohol (β = 0.110, p = .004), and food insecurity (β = 0.510, p = .000). This study developed a reflective measurement model, and the evaluation of reflective measurement models was conducted, assessing internal consistency, convergent validity, and discriminant validity, yielding satisfactory results.

CONCLUSION: To tackle alcohol issues among tribal adolescents in the Dooars region, effective strategies should be employed. These include educating in schools, highlighting tribal role models, aiding peers with alcohol dependence, providing life skills training, and addressing parental discord and food insecurity through awareness campaigns, workshops, and better infrastructure.


alcohol consumption; Dooars; health; PLS-SEM; tribal adolescnts

