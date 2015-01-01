Abstract

Aconite poisoning refers to toxicity resulting from plants belonging to the Aconitum genus, which comprises over 350 different species of perennial flowering plants that grow in temperate mountainous areas of the northern hemisphere (North America, Europe, Asia). These plants contain a group of toxins known as aconite alkaloids, which encompass numerous closely related toxic compounds. Conventional teaching from toxicology textbooks has broadly classified these alkaloids based on their mechanism of action, often simplifying them as substances that prevent sodium channel inactivation. However, this is an oversimplified and sometimes inaccurate description, as some aconite alkaloids can act as sodium channel blockers. Aconite alkaloids have a long history of use as poisonous substances and have been historically employed for hunting, assassinations, traditional medicine, and self-inflicted harm. Toxicity can occur due to the consumption of traditional medicines derived from aconitum plants or the ingestion of aconite plants and their derivatives. The clinical manifestations of aconite poisoning may encompass gastrointestinal symptoms, sensory alterations, seizures, and life-threatening dysrhythmias that may not respond to standard treatments. Treatment is primarily supportive however evaluation and management of these patients should be personalized and carried out in collaboration with a toxicologist.

Language: en