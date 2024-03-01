|
Melhado C, Kao E, Evans L, Stephens CQ, Lee H, Jensen AR. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38614949
BACKGROUND: Low health literacy (HL) has been associated with poor health outcomes in children. Optimal recovery after pediatric injury requires caregiver participation in complicated rehabilitative and medical aftercare. We aimed to quantify HL among guardians of injured children and identify factors associated with low HL of guardians.
Language: en
Abbreviated injury scale; Health literacy; Parent-child relations; Pediatric hospital