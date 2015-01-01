Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the association between muscle strength, adherence to the Mediterranean diet (MeDi) and cognitive function in community-dwelling elderly. General data, data of body composition and anthropometric parameters, clinical and laboratory findings, cognitive test questionnaires (Mini-Mental State Examination-MMSE, Trail Making Test-TMT, Symbol Digit Modalities Test-SDMT), and nutritional assessments (Mini Nutritional Assessment-MNA, Mediterranean Diet Serving Score-MDSS) were obtained for each study participant. Handgrip strength (HS) was used as one of the key parameters for defining probable sarcopenia, among the Short Physical Performance Battery test (SPPB) (for defining physical activity) and the strength, assistance with walking, rising from a chair, climbing stairs, and falls questionnaire (SARC-F). Our cross-sectional study involved 114 participants aged ≥ 60 years, and two-thirds of the participants were female (76.3% vs. 23.7%). Probable sarcopenia was found in 34.7% of them. Using bivariate regression analysis, cognitive deficit among the sarcopenic population was associated with the following groups of collected data: (a) sociodemographic-associated factors-advanced age (OR: 1.07; p = 0.004), single marital status (OR: 3.25; p = 0.03), and low level of education (OR: 0.22; p < 0.003); (b) behavioral-associated factors-duration of institutionalization (OR: 1.05; p = 0.007), performance of heavy physical work (OR: 6.26; p = 0.001), low physical activity (OR: 0.08; p = 0.002), and risk of malnutrition (OR: 3.87; p = 0.005); (c) disease-related factors-loss of appetite (OR: 2.24; p = 0.04), information processing speed (OR: 0.88; p < 0.001), blood pressure systolic/diastolic variables (OR: 0.96/0.96; p = 0.002/0.02), medications (OR: 1.19; p = 0.005), predictive sarcopenia score ≥ 4 (OR: 3.1; p = 0.003), and low muscle strength (OR: 0.92; p = 0.002). Cognitive preservation among the sarcopenic population was associated with married status (OR: 0.23; p = 0.20), a high level of education (OR: 0.18; p = 0.002), smoking (OR: 0.33; p = 0.02), high physical activity (OR: 0.07; p < 0.001), and dietary habits using poultry (OR: 0.12; p = 0.004). The results suggest a significant association between sarcopenia and cognitive function in community-dwelling elderly, highlighting the need for regular nutritional interventions in this special population.

