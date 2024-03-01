Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the mechanism of falls in male elite wheelchair basketball (WB) players and to analyse the falls characteristics considering their classification score which ranges from 1.0 to 4.5 and it is related to their functional capacity and particularly to their volume of action.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional video analysis was conducted using European para championships 2023official match videos. SETTING: Players of the sample team were divided into 2 groups according to their classification point: low-point players (LPP) and high-point players (HPP). Every occurred fall was systematically analysed focusing on falling related characteristics and game circumstances. PARTICIPANTS: Twelve WB players of the Italian national team. MAIN OUTCOME: Number of falls and mechanism of falls.



RESULTS: The results showed a higher number of falls for HPP and highlighted a statistically significant differences between LPP and HPP for the fall direction, the playing time and the first anatomical site in contact with the floor.



CONCLUSION: Results reported significant differences between LPP and HPP in terms of mechanism of fall. Further studies should focus on the development of new preventive training strategies tailored to WB players with different levels of impairments to reduce fall related injuries.

