Farì G, Quarta F, Longo SC, Masiero L, Ricci V, Coraci D, Caforio L, Megna M, Ranieri M, Varrassi G, Bernetti A. Phys. Ther. Sport 2024; 67: 77-82.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38614046
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the mechanism of falls in male elite wheelchair basketball (WB) players and to analyse the falls characteristics considering their classification score which ranges from 1.0 to 4.5 and it is related to their functional capacity and particularly to their volume of action.
Paralympic games; Sport injuries; Training; Wheelchair basketball