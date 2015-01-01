Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inflammatory processes could potentially impact both mood and suicide risk, however, the relationship between cytokines and suicidal ideation remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the association between plasma levels of cytokines and suicidal ideation in population with major depressive disorders (MDD).



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was performed to assess the peripheral plasma levels of interleukin-1β (IL-1β), IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10 and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) in 88 Chinese Han first-episode drug-naïve MDD patients. Suicidal ideation in the past week were identified using the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation-Chinese Version (BSI-CV). The Hamilton Depression Rating Scale-17 (HAMD-17), the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale-14 (HAMA-14) and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) was used to assess depression, anxiety and childhood trauma. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to estimate the association between cytokines and suicidal ideation. Interaction and stratified analyses were conducted according to age, sex, marital status, education, smoking status, BMI and physical activity.



RESULTS: Among the 88 participants, 42 individuals (47.7%) reported suicidal ideation within the past week. In the fully adjusted model, a statistically significant trend was observed in the association between IL-2 level and suicidal ideation (OR: 1.40, 95% CI: 1.00-1.97). The stratified analysis showed a statistically significant association between IL-6 level and suicidal ideation among younger people (OR: 1.17, 95% CI: 1.01-1.36) and a significant positive association between IL-8 (OR: 1.59, 95% CI: 1.03-2.44) and IL-10 (OR: 2.51, 95% CI: 1.27-4.96) levels and suicide ideation among higher educated populations. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design, residual confounding effects and small sample size CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate a significant positive association between plasma IL-2 level and suicidal ideation in MDD patients. IL-2 has the potential to be a biomarker of suicidal ideation in patients with depression.

