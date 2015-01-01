Abstract

Long-track and short-track ice speed skating are integral to the Winter Olympics. The state of evidence-based injury prevention in these sports is unclear. Our goals were to summarize the current scientific knowledge, to determine the state of research, and to highlight future research areas for injury prevention in ice speed skating. We conducted a scoping review, searching all injury and injury prevention studies in competitive ice speed skaters. The six-stage Translating Research into Injury Prevention Practice (TRIPP) framework summarized the findings. The systematic search yielded 1109 citations. Nineteen studies were included, and additional searches yielded another 13 studies, but few had high-quality design. TRIPP stage 1 studies (n = 24) found competition injury rates from 2% to 18% of participants with various injury locations and types. Seasonal prevalence of physical complaints was up to 84% (for back pain) in long- and short-track. Ten studies covered information on TRIPP stage 2, with two small etiological studies linking injuries to functional strength deficits (short-track) and training load (long-track). Questionnaire studies identified various perceived risk factors for injuries but lacked further scientific evidence. Most TRIPP stage 3 studies (five out of eight) focused on developing protective measures, while two studies found short-track helmets performed poorly compared to helmets used in other sports. No study evaluated the efficacy, the intervention context, or the effectiveness (TRIPP stages 4-6) of the measures. Scientific knowledge on injury prevention in ice speed skating is limited. Future research should prioritize high-quality studies on injury epidemiology and etiology in the sports.

