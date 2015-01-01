SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Glaser J, Jaeckle S, Beblo T, Mueller G, Eidenmueller AM, Schulz P, Schmehl I, Rogge W, Hollander K, Toepper M, Gonschorek AS. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2024; 34(4): e14626.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sms.14626

PMID

38610121

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The potential consequences of repeated concussions in sport are well documented. However, it remains unclear whether the cumulative impact of sports-related concussions differs between different contact sports. Therefore, the aim of the current study was to investigate the cumulative effects of sports-related concussions on clinical and neurocognitive health in different contact sports.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: In a prospective multicenter study, we examined 507 (74 females) active professional athletes between 18 and 40 years of age from five different contact sports (soccer, handball, American football, basketball, and ice hockey). Data collection involved concussion history, clinical symptom evaluation, neurocognitive assessment, and the collection of other sports-related information. Composite scores were built for clinical symptoms (such as neck pain and balance disturbances) and for neurocognitive symptoms (such as memory and attention impairments).

RESULTS: Athletes having suffered 3+ concussions in the past showed disproportionally higher clinical symptom severity than athletes with less than three concussions across all sports. The level of clinical symptom burden in athletes with 3+ concussions indicated mild impairment. The number of past concussions did not affect neurocognitive performance.

DISCUSSION: Repeated sports-related concussions appear to have a cumulative impact on clinical-but not cognitive-symptom severity. Although clinical symptom burden in athletes with 3+ concussions in the past was not alarmingly high yet in our sample, increased caution should be advised at this point. Despite few exceptions, results are similar for different contact sports, suggesting a similar multidisciplinary concussion management across all types of sport.


Language: en

Keywords

clinical burden; cognition; concussion; professional athletes; sports; symptom severity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print