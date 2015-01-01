Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most children with neurocritical illness are at risk of physical, neurocognitive, and psychosocial sequelae and need centralized early rehabilitation care.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the effectiveness and safety of centralized early rehabilitation care for children with severe acquired brain injury.



METHODS: This is a mixed methods study-an implementation study and single-center retrospective cohort study with historical control. All children with severe acquired brain injury hospitalized in a specialized rehabilitation center in a comprehensive tertiary pediatric hospital between September 2016 and August 2020 were included. Patients treated in the centralized early rehabilitation unit were compared to historical controls dispersed in the normal inpatient rehabilitation ward. The effectiveness outcomes were measured by the Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category (PCPC) scale and the incidence of newly onset comorbidities. The safety outcomes were indicated by the mortality rate and the incidence of unexpected referrals.



RESULTS: One hundred seventy-five patients were included. The delta PCPC scores of the first 4 weeks of inpatient rehabilitation in the intervention group were significantly lower than the control group (Z = -2.395, p = 0.017). The PCPC scores at 1 year in the intervention group were significantly reduced as compared to the control group (Z = -3.337, p = 0.001). The incidence of newly onset pneumonia/bronchitis was also decreased in the intervention group (χ(2 )= 4.517, p = 0.034). No death of patients was recorded, and there was no significant difference in unexpected referral rate between the two groups (χ(2 )= 0.374, p = 0.541).



CONCLUSIONS: The centralized pediatrics early rehabilitation unit is effective and safe for children with severe acquired brain injury. Further multicenter prospective implementation studies on effectiveness, safety, and economic evaluation are needed.

