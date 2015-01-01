Abstract

Underwater explosions (UNDEX) generate shock waves that interact with the air-water interface and structures, leading to the occurrence of rarefaction waves and inducing cavitation phenomena. In deep-water explosions, complex coupling relationships exist between shock wave propagation, bubble motion, and cavitation evolution. The shock wave initiates the formation of cavitation, and their growth and collapse are influenced by the pressure field. The collapsing bubbles generate additional shock waves and fluid motion, affecting subsequent shock wave propagation and bubble behavior. This intricate interaction significantly impacts the hydrodynamic characteristics of deep-water explosions, including pressure distribution, density, and phase changes in the surrounding fluid. In this paper, we utilize a two-fluid phase transition model to capture the evolution of cavitation in deep-water explosions. Our numerical results demonstrate that the introduction of a two-phase vapor-liquid phase change model is necessary to accurately capture scenarios involving prominent evaporation or condensation phenomena. Furthermore, we find that the cavitation produced by the same charge under different explosion depths exhibits significant differences, as does the peak value of cavitation collapse pressure. Similarly, the cavitation produced by different charge quantities under the same explosion depth varies, and the relationship between cavitation volume and charge quantity is not a simple linear increase. The research methods and results presented in this paper provide an important reference for studying the dynamic characteristics of deep-water explosions.

Language: en