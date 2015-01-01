Abstract

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) poses distinct challenges, especially in settings with variable elements, which demand the integration of multiple sensors to ensure robustness. This study addresses these issues by integrating advanced technologies like LiDAR-inertial odometry (LIO), visual-inertial odometry (VIO), and sophisticated Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) preintegration methods. These integrations enhance the robustness and reliability of the SLAM process for precise mapping of complex environments. Additionally, incorporating an object-detection network aids in identifying and excluding transient objects such as pedestrians and vehicles, essential for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of environmental mapping. The object-detection network features a lightweight design and swift performance, enabling real-time analysis without significant resource utilization. Our approach focuses on harmoniously blending these techniques to yield superior mapping outcomes in complex scenarios. The effectiveness of our proposed methods is substantiated through experimental evaluation, demonstrating their capability to produce more reliable and precise maps in environments with variable elements. The results indicate improvements in autonomous navigation and mapping, providing a practical solution for SLAM in challenging and dynamic settings.

