Abstract

This paper illustrates a novel and cost-effective wireless monitoring system specifically developed for operational modal analysis of bridges. The system employs battery-powered wireless sensors based on MEMS accelerometers that dynamically balance power consumption with high processing features and a low-power, low-cost Wi-Fi module that ensures operation for at least five years. The paper focuses on the system's characteristics, stressing the challenges of wireless communication, such as data preprocessing, synchronization, system lifetime, and simple configurability, achieved through the integration of a user-friendly, web-based graphical user interface. The system's performance is validated by a lateral excitation test of a model structure, employing dynamic identification techniques, further verified through FEM modeling. Later, a system composed of 30 sensors was installed on a concrete arch bridge for continuous OMA to assess its behavior. Furthermore, emphasizing its versatility and effectiveness, displacement is estimated by employing conventional and an alternative strategy based on the Kalman filter.

Language: en