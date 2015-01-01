Abstract

Alcohol acts as a central nervous system depressant and falls under the category of psychoactive drugs. It has the potential to impair vital bodily functions, including cognitive alertness, muscle coordination, and induce fatigue. Taking the wheel after consuming alcohol can lead to delayed responses in emergency situations and increases the likelihood of collisions with obstacles or suddenly appearing objects. Statistically, drivers under the influence of alcohol are seven times more likely to cause accidents compared to sober individuals. Various techniques and methods for alcohol measurement have been developed. The widely used breathalyzer, which requires direct contact with the mouth, raises concerns about hygiene.



METHODS like chromatography require skilled examiners, while semiconductor sensors exhibit instability in sensitivity over measurement time and has a short lifespan, posing structural challenges. Non-dispersive infrared analyzers face structural limitations, and in-vehicle air detection methods are susceptible to external influences, necessitating periodic calibration. Despite existing research and technologies, there remain several limitations, including sensitivity to external factors such as temperature, humidity, hygiene consideration, and the requirement for periodic calibration. Hence, there is a demand for a novel technology that can address these shortcomings. This study delved into the near-infrared wavelength range to investigate optimal wavelengths for non-invasively measuring blood alcohol concentration. Furthermore, we conducted an analysis of the optical characteristics of biological substances, integrated these data into a mathematical model, and demonstrated that alcohol concentration can be accurately sensed using the first-order modeling equation at the optimal wavelength. The goal is to minimize user infection and hygiene issues through a non-destructive and non-invasive method, while applying a compact spectrometer sensor suitable for button-type ignition devices in vehicles. Anticipated applications of this study encompass diverse industrial sectors, including the development of non-invasive ignition button-based alcohol prevention systems, surgeon's alcohol consumption status in the operating room, screening heavy equipment operators for alcohol use, and detecting alcohol use in close proximity to hazardous machinery within factories.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en