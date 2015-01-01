|
Citation
|
Li Q, Chen Z, Song H, Dong Y. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(7): e2255.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38610466
|
Abstract
|
This paper proposes a model predictive control (MPC) scheme based on linear parameter variation to enhance the damping control of speed-dependent active suspensions. The controller is developed by introducing a speed-dependent term, specifically front- and rear-wheel time delays, to the half-car model using the Padé approximation. Subsequently, the model is augmented with time-varying parameter dependence. An adaptive Kalman filter based on variance matching is employed to estimate system states affected by imprecise sensor measurement noise. Finally, a set of explicit control laws incorporating road preview information and available vehicle speed are determined offline using multi-parameter linear programming (mp-LP), simplifying online implementation to searching for optimal solutions in a lookup table. Simulation results demonstrate a significant improvement in active suspension control under changing vehicle speeds compared to passive control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
active suspension; linear parameter varying (LPV); model predictive control (MPC); road preview information