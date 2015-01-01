Abstract

The multi-layered negative effects caused by pollutants released into the atmosphere as a result of fires served as the stimulus for the development of a system that protects the health of firefighters operating in the affected area. A collaborative network comprising mobile and stationary Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are furnished with gas sensors, along with a remote server, constructs a resilient framework that monitors the concentrations of harmful emissions, characterizes the ambient air quality of the vicinity where the fire transpires, adopting European Air Quality levels, and communicates the outcomes via suitable applications (RESTful APIs and visualizations) to the stakeholders responsible for fire management decision making. Different experimental evaluations adopting separate contexts illustrate the operation of the infrastructure.

Language: en