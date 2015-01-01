Abstract

Intelligent vehicle trajectory tracking exhibits problems such as low adaptability, low tracking accuracy, and poor robustness in complex driving environments with uncertain road conditions. Therefore, an improved method of adaptive model predictive control (AMPC) for trajectory tracking was designed in this study to increase the corresponding tracking accuracy and driving stability of intelligent vehicles under uncertain and complex working conditions. First, based on the unscented Kalman filter, longitudinal speed, yaw speed, and lateral acceleration were considered as the observed variables of the measurement equation to estimate the lateral force of the front and rear tires accurately in real time. Subsequently, an adaptive correction estimation strategy for tire cornering stiffness was designed, an AMPC method was established, and a dynamic prediction time-domain adaptive model was constructed for optimization according to vehicle speed and road adhesion conditions. The improved AMPC method for trajectory tracking was then realized. Finally, the control effectiveness and trajectory tracking accuracy of the proposed AMPC technique were verified via co-simulation using CarSim and MATLAB/Simulink. From the results, a low lateral position error and heading angle error in trajectory tracking were obtained under different vehicle driving conditions and road adhesion conditions, producing high trajectory-tracking control accuracy. Thus, this work provides an important reference for improving the adaptability, robustness, and optimization of intelligent vehicle tracking control systems.

Language: en