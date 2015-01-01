Abstract

In emergency situations, every second counts for an ambulance navigating through traffic. Efficient use of traffic light systems can play a crucial role in minimizing response time. This paper introduces a novel automated Real-Time Ambulance in an Emergency Detector (RTAIAED). The proposed system uses special Lookout Stations (LSs) suitably positioned at a certain distance from each involved traffic light (TL), to obtain timely and safe transitions to green lights as the Ambulance in an Emergency (AIAE) approaches. The foundation of the proposed system is built on the simultaneous processing of video and audio data. The video analysis is inspired by the Part-Based Model theory integrating tailored video detectors that leverage a custom YOLOv8 model for enhanced precision. Concurrently the audio analysis component employs a neural network designed to analyze Mel Frequency Cepstral Coefficients (MFCCs) providing an accurate classification of auditory information. This dual-faceted approach facilitates a cohesive and synergistic analysis of sensory inputs. It incorporates a logic-based component to integrate and interpret the detections from each sensory channel, thereby ensuring the precise identification of an AIAE as it approaches a traffic light. Extensive experiments confirm the robustness of the approach and its reliable application in real-world scenarios thanks to its predictions in real time (reaching an fps of 11.8 on a Jetson Nano and a response time up to 0.25 s), showcasing the ability to detect AIAEs even in challenging conditions, such as noisy environments, nighttime, or adverse weather conditions, provided a suitable-quality camera is appropriately positioned. The RTAIAED is particularly effective on one-way roads, addressing the challenge of regulating the sequence of traffic light signals so as to ensure a green signal to the AIAE when arriving in front of the TL, despite the presence of the "double red" periods in which the one-way traffic is cleared of vehicles coming from one direction before allowing those coming from the other side. Also, it is suitable for managing temporary situations, like in the case of roadworks.

Language: en